Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Christmas

Indian bourses Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on Monday, December 25, in celebration of Christmas. This customary annual holiday entails a one-day hiatus in trading across various segments, encompassing equity, equity derivatives, and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trading activities are set to resume on BSE the following day, commencing with the pre-opening session at 9 am, and the regular market will operate from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm, adhering to the standard business day schedule.

This choice is aligned with the customary holiday schedule adhered to by global stock markets, affording market participants and stakeholders the chance to celebrate the Christmas holiday with their families and loved ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, it presents an occasion for investors to contemplate market trends and make well-informed decisions in preparation for the forthcoming trading days.

MCX Exchange Holiday Moreover, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed today, December 25. Regular trading operations are expected to recommence on December 26, as outlined on the official MCX website, MCXIndia.com. The temporary suspension will affect the usual morning sessions, operating from 9 am to 5 pm, and evening sessions, spanning from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Stock Market last week Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Friday, December 22, on gains led by IT heavyweights, including Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro, amid mixed global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex closed with a gain of 242 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 71,106.96 while the Nifty 50 ended the day 94 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 21,349.40 on Friday.

Mid and smallcaps outperform the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 0.74 percent and 1.04 percent respectively.

However, for the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined by about half a per cent while the BSE Midcap index lost almost a percent. The BSE Smallcap index declined by about 0.2 per cent this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹356.8 lakh crore from nearly ₹354.1 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2.7 lakh crore in a single session

