Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Diwali Balipratipada
Stock Market Holiday: Stock market today: The Indian stock market will remain closed today, November 14, 2023 on account of Diwali Balipratipada. There will be no trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment. The currency derivatives market is also shut for trading today.
