Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Id-Ul-Fitr

Nifty fell on May 12 filling the up gap made on May 07. It closed near the intraday low; Advance decline ratio fell into the negative suggesting nervous profit taking by investors across stocks. Fears of a high April CPI number in the US today evening has dragged global stocks down. However unless the figure is substantially higher than forecast of 3.6%, markets could bounce in the near term. 14611 to 14790 is the band for the Nifty in the near term.