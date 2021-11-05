Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on ‘Diwali Balipratipada’

“Some of the themes which we expect to play out during Samvat 2078 are certain segments were we can see earnings normalization with improving economy, increasing spending to benefit companies in Technology, Travel, Tourism, leisure & QSR segment. Real Estate and ancillaries like cement and other building material companies are also expected to witness increasing demand. Finally, stock selection was the key in generating returns within the Midcap space during Samvat 2077 – a trend which we believe could continue going ahead as well," they said in a report.