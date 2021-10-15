Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on Dussehra

Stock market holiday: On account of Dussehra festival celebrations across nation, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain suspended today. As per the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments today.

Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.

This is the only stock market holiday falling in the month of October 2021. Next stock market holiday falls on 4th and November 2021 for Diwali 2021 and Diwali Balipratipada followed by Gurunanak Janyanti on 19th November 2021.

View Full Image Source: BSE stock market holidays list

BSE and NSE is going to close after a gap of near one month as the earlier stock market holiday had fallen on 10th September 2021 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

The Indian stock market was closed for maximum days this year in April, when BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty remained close on 2nd April for Good Friday, 14 April for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and 21st April for Ram Navami celebration.

