Stock market holiday: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Indian stock markets BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today. According to the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — trading in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments will remain suspended today. There will be no action in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment as well.

Meanwhile, trading at the commodity segment will also remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, though, it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2021, this is third stock market holiday in November 2021. Prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, trading at Indian indices was closed on 4th and 5th November 2021 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. So, after April 2021, November 2021 is the only month in which stock market will remain closed for three days. In April 2021, Indian stock market had remained close on 2nd April for Good Friday, 14 April for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and 21st April for Ram Navami celebration.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is the last stock market holiday in 2021. After this there will be no stock market holiday falling this year, suggests stock market holidays list available at the BSE website.

See full list of stock market holidays 2021 below:

Source: BSE website

On Thursday, Indian stock market ended lower for the third consecutive session. NSE Nifty closed 133 points down at 17,764 levels while BSE Sensex shed 372 points and closed at 59,636 levels. Bank Nifty index also went off 65 points and closed at 37,976 — below psychological 40,000 levels.

On a day when volumes on the NSE were higher than the recent average (helped by volumes in the freshly listed PayTM), all sectoral indices ended in the red. Metals, realty, capital goods, auto, IT and healthcare were the loss leaders. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 1.52 per cent and 1.68 per cent respectively.

