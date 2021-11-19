Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on Guru Nanak Jayanti

As per the list of stock market holidays 2021, this is third stock market holiday in November 2021. Prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti, trading at Indian indices was closed on 4th and 5th November 2021 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. So, after April 2021, November 2021 is the only month in which stock market will remain closed for three days. In April 2021, Indian stock market had remained close on 2nd April for Good Friday, 14 April for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and 21st April for Ram Navami celebration.

