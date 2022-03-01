Stock market holiday: On account of Mahashivratri festival, there will be no action at stock market today. Trading at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended for entire session on Tuesday 1st March 2022. According to the list of stock market holidays 2022 , which is available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today.

Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.

Stock market holidays in March 2022

Mahashivratri is second stock market holiday in 2022. First stock market holiday in 2022 was on 26th January to commemorate Republic Day celebration. It is first among the two stock market holidays in March 2022 as well. Second stock market holiday in march 2022 is falling on March 18,2022 for Holi celebration.

Here is the full list of stock market holidays in 2022

View Full Image Photo: Courtesy BSE website

There will be two stock market holidays in April 2022 as well. Those two stock market holidays are falling on 14th April 2022 and 15th April 2022. On 14th April 2022, stock market will remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti / Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti while on 15th April 2022, Indian secondary market will remain closed for Good Friday.

BSE and NSE is going to close today after a gap of more than one months as the earlier stock market holiday had fallen on 26th January 2022 for Republic Day celebration and there was no stock market holiday in February 2022.

After showing an excellent comeback on Friday, Indian stock market displayed another attempt of sharp upside bounce from intraday lows on Monday. NSE Nifty closed 135 points higher at 16,793 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 388 points and closed at 56,247 levels. However, Nifty Bank index shed 225 points and closed at 36,205 levels. According to stock market experts, Nifty is currently placed at the edge of crucial overhead resistance of around 16,800 to 17,000 levels (previous swing lows and 200 day EMA). Previously. this area has offered crucial support for the market and resulted in a strong upside bounce. Having witnessed a decisive downside breakout of this area in the last week, the market is now placed at the hurdle as per the concept of change in polarity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.