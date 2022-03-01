Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on Mahashivratri

After showing an excellent comeback on Friday, Indian stock market displayed another attempt of sharp upside bounce from intraday lows on Monday. NSE Nifty closed 135 points higher at 16,793 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 388 points and closed at 56,247 levels. However, Nifty Bank index shed 225 points and closed at 36,205 levels. According to stock market experts, Nifty is currently placed at the edge of crucial overhead resistance of around 16,800 to 17,000 levels (previous swing lows and 200 day EMA). Previously. this area has offered crucial support for the market and resulted in a strong upside bounce. Having witnessed a decisive downside breakout of this area in the last week, the market is now placed at the hurdle as per the concept of change in polarity.