Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Maharashtra municipal elections; Commodity trading to begin at 5 PM

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed for trading today, 15 January 2026, on account of municipal corporation elections in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday due to local body elections across several municipal jurisdictions, including Mumbai.

Both the major Indian stock exchanges - BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - are based in Mumbai. Hence, these bourses have announced a trading holiday on Thursday. Thus, investors must note that the Indian stock market is closed for trading today, January 15, as the BSE and NSE are shut. The trading will resume on January 16, Friday.

The trading holiday today was not part of the original stock market holiday calendar of BSE and NSE, but was added earlier this week. In a circular issued, BSE and NSE announced that Thursday, January 15, will be a trading holiday in the equity and equity derivatives segment on account of the Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the currency markets will also remain closed today, while trading in the commodity derivatives segment will take place in the evening session.

Commodity Markets Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the largest commodity derivatives bourse, has also announced a trading holiday for the morning session. Trading in commodity futures, including gold and silver, will resume from 5 PM.

“In view of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election to be held on January 15, 2026, the Exchange shall be closed for trading in the Morning session from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm. The Evening trading session will be open for trading from 5:00 pm to 11:55 pm (till 09:00 pm for selected Agri Commodities),” MCX said in a circular issued on Monday.

Stock market holidays in 2026 The stock market holiday calendar shows that there will be a trading holiday for a total of 16 days in 2026. After today’s stock market holiday, the next trading holiday falls on January 26 for Republic Day.