Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain shut on Monday for Christmas
Christmas market holiday December 2023: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Christmas, December 25, 2023.
Stock Market Holiday on Christmas: Domestic financial exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Monday, December 25, in observance of Christmas. This annual holiday means a one-day pause in trading across all segments, including equity, equity derivatives, and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments. Trading will resume on BSE the next day at 9 am for the pre-opening session and the normal market will begin at 9.15 am and will end at 3.30 pm like all business days.
