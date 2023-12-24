comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain shut on Monday for Christmas
Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain shut on Monday for Christmas

 Livemint

Christmas market holiday December 2023: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Christmas, December 25, 2023.

Trading will resume on BSE the next day at 9 am for pre-opening session and normal market will begin at 9.15 am and will end at 3.30 pm like all business days. Photographer: Adeel Halim/BloombergPremium
Trading will resume on BSE the next day at 9 am for pre-opening session and normal market will begin at 9.15 am and will end at 3.30 pm like all business days. Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Stock Market Holiday on Christmas: Domestic financial exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Monday, December 25, in observance of Christmas. This annual holiday means a one-day pause in trading across all segments, including equity, equity derivatives, and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments. Trading will resume on BSE the next day at 9 am for the pre-opening session and the normal market will begin at 9.15 am and will end at 3.30 pm like all business days.

This decision comes as a part of the routine holiday schedule observed by stock markets worldwide, allowing market participants and stakeholders to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families and loved ones. It also provides an opportunity for investors to reflect on market trends and make informed decisions ahead of the upcoming trading days.

MCX Exchange Holiday

Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed on both the morning and evening sessions on December 25. Normal trading activities are set to resume on December 26, as indicated on the official MCX website, MCXIndia.com. Morning sessions, typically running from 9 am to 5 pm, and evening sessions, spanning from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm, will be temporarily halted during this period."

List of trading holidays for 2024

As per NSE's website, the nation's financial markets are slated to observe an extended closure of 14 days, excluding weekends, throughout the year 2024 due to various festivals and holidays.

Here is the list of trading holidays for 2024

1. January 26 (Friday) – Republic Day

2. March 08 (Friday) – Mahashivratri

3. March 25 (Monday) – Holi

4. March 29 (Friday) – Good Friday

5. April 11 (Thursday) – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

6. April 17 (Wednesday) – Shri Ram Navami

7. May 01 (Wednesday) – Maharashtra Day

8. June 17 (Monday) – Bakri Id

9. July 17 (Wednesday) – Moharram

10. August 15 (Thursday) – Independence Day/Parsi New Year

11. October 02 (Wednesday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

12. November 01 (Friday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

13. November 15 (Friday) – Gurunanak Jayanti

14. December 25 (Wednesday) – Christmas

Published: 24 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
