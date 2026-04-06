Stock market holidays: No trade activity at China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, other Asian markets today

Several key stock markets in Asian markets are closed for a trading holiday on Monday, 6 April 2026, on account of different festivals celebrated across the region. Japan and South Korean markets are open and traded higher.

The countries with a stock market holiday today in Asia include China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand. Markets in Australia and New Zealand are also closed for a holiday.

The Chinese stock market and Hong Kong stock market are shut to celebrate the Qingming Festival. Taiwan stock market is also closed for the tomb-sweeping holiday.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand stock markets are closed for Easter.

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Asian Markets Asian markets, such as Japan and South Korea, traded mixed after US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if Tehran does not meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.62%, and the Topix added 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.8% while the Kosdaq gained 0.98%.

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower, as indicated by the Gift Nifty futures. Gift Nifty was trading around 22,615 level, a discount of nearly 152 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.