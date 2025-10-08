Stock market holiday: China, South Korean stock markets closed for Mid-Autumn Festival, Chuseok

Stock market holiday: The stock markets in China and South Korea are closed for holiday on Wednesday, October 8. Other major Asian markets, like Japan, Hong Kong and India are open for trade.

Chinese stock markets are closed on account of National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival. The eight-day long China stock market holiday ends today.

According to the stock market holiday calendar, Mainland China’s three major stock exchanges - Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Beijing Stock Exchange - remained closed from October 1, Wednesday, to October 8, Wednesday, on account of the festive season.

Chinese stock markets will resume trading from October 9, Thursday.

This is the last stock market holiday in China for the year 2025. The previous trading holiday was for the Dragon Boat Festival on June 2.

South Korea Stock Market Holiday South Korean stock markets are also closed today on account of Chuseok Festivity. Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is a major holiday in Korea, along with Seollal (Lunar New Year’s Day). It is observed on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month.

Trading in Korea Exchange (KRX) is shut. According to the stock market holiday calendar, the South Korean market is closed from October 6 to October 8 due to Chuseok Festivity.

The next stock market holiday in South Korea is on October 9 on account of Hangul Day, followed by December 25 for Christmas Day and December 31 for New Year’s Eve.

Asian Markets Other Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, after the World Bank raised the region’s growth forecast. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.4%, while the Topix rose 0.62%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.