Stock Market Holiday: Is Chinese stock market closed this week for lunar new year 2026?

Stock Market Holiday: China’s equity markets are heading into their largest scheduled trading interruption of the year as the Lunar New Year holidays begin. Mainland Chinese exchanges will remain shut for the entire week, while trading hours will be curtailed across key regional hubs. US markets will also remain closed on Monday due to Presidents’ Day, adding to the global liquidity squeeze.

According to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange calendar, the market will be closed from Monday, February 16, through Monday, February 23, with trading set to resume on Tuesday, February 24. Similarly, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) will remain shut for the 2026 Lunar New Year (Spring Festival) from Monday, February 16, 2026, to Monday, February 23, 2026 (inclusive), reopening on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Singapore will also see disrupted trading activity. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has scheduled a half-day session on February 16, followed by full market holidays on February 17 and February 18.

With mainland China offline, Hong Kong is expected to serve as the key regional venue for China-related trading exposure. However, trading hours there are also shortened. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has announced half-day trading on Monday, February 16 (Lunar New Year’s Eve), with full market holidays from Tuesday, February 17, through Thursday, February 19. Normal trading is set to resume on Friday, February 20.

Asian markets today Asian markets traded largely flat, with several major exchanges closed due to the Lunar New Year holidays, resulting in thin volumes. On Monday, markets consolidated after recent strong gains. Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.2%, following a sharp 5% rally last week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1%.

Markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year.

In the US, stock markets ended mixed on Friday, while Treasury yields declined after January inflation data came in cooler than expected, reviving hopes of interest rate cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.95 points, or 0.10%, to close at 49,500.93. The S&P 500 gained 3.41 points, or 0.05%, to end at 6,836.17, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 50.48 points, or 0.22%, to 22,546.67. All three major indices posted marginal losses for the week.

What is China’s Lunar New Year? China’s Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most important traditional holiday in the country and is based on the lunar calendar. It marks the beginning of a new year and typically falls between late January and mid-February. The festival is celebrated with family reunions, travel, cultural rituals, fireworks and traditional meals. To allow for nationwide travel and celebrations, Chinese financial markets, government offices and businesses shut for an extended period, usually about a week. The holiday has a significant impact on global markets, as China is a major driver of liquidity, commodities demand and regional trade flows across Asia.