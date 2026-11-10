Stock market holiday: Closed today on Tuesday 10 November 2026 on Diwali-Balipratipada; no trading in NSE, BSE exchanges

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. This means that trading on both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will remain suspended on Tuesday.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the country's largest commodity exchange, will halt trading during the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm on Tuesday. Trading will resume during the evening session, from 5 pm to 11:30 pm, as per the exchange's website.

Meanwhile, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire trading day.

November 10 has been designated as a trading holiday on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. Observed on the fourth day of Diwali across several parts of India, the festival commemorates the symbolic return of Asura king Bali to Earth and marks the beginning of a new lunar fortnight.

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Stock market holidays in 2026 Of the 16 scheduled stock market holidays in 2026, 13 have already been observed. Following the November 10 closure, the next trading holiday for the BSE and NSE will fall on November 24 on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The stock exchanges will remain closed once more on December 25 to mark Christmas.

Holiday Day November 24 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25 Christmas

Stock market update Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in positive territory on Monday, supported by easing crude oil prices and buying interest in heavyweight banking and financial stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 107.25 points, or 0.13%, to finish at 81,106.65. During the session, the index gained as much as 340.01 points, or 0.41%, to touch an intraday high of 81,339.41. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to settle at 25,044.65.

“Indian equities are likely to consolidate in the near term as investors book profits after the sharp rally of over 10% in seven sessions. With markets closed on Tuesday, the direction on Wednesday will largely be driven by global cues. However, several tailwinds, including a strong earnings outlook, lower crude oil prices and the prospect of slower AI-related capex globally, continue to support the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On Sunday, the Indian stock market conducted a special one-hour trading session on Sunday to usher in Samvat 2083, marking the start of the new Hindu financial year. However, the Sensex and Nifty erased their early gains and finished the Muhurat Trading session in negative territory. This marked the first time in nine years that both benchmark indices had ended the special Diwali session with losses.

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