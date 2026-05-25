Stock market holiday: Hong Kong, South Korean markets to remain closed today. Japan’s Nikkei at record high

Stock market holiday: Some Asian markets remained closed on 25 May due to public holidays. South Korea's Seoul Stock Exchange and KOSDAQ were shut on account of Vesak Day, while trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was closed for the Birthday of the Buddha holiday.
Among the markets that remained open today, Japan led regional gains, with the Nikkei 225 surging 2.75% to a record high of 65,081.96, crossing the 65,000 mark for the first time. Investor sentiment improved after reports suggested that the strategically important Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, easing concerns over oil supply disruptions and pushing crude prices lower. Japan's broader Topix index also advanced 0.65%.
Japan's reliance on imported energy has exposed its economy to risks from a spike in oil prices stemming from the nearly three-month conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, according to a report by Reuters.
US President Donald Trump mentioned over the weekend that Washington and Iran had "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding for a peace agreement that would allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane for oil. He also stated that he had instructed his representatives to avoid rushing into any agreements, as Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded flat in a subdued session amid the holiday-thinned trading environment across the region.
US markets will remain closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, resulting in a shortened trading week. Regular trading in major indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, will resume on Tuesday, 26 May.
Ahead of the holiday, Wall Street ended Friday's (22 May) session on a strong note, with the Dow Jones closing at a record high and the S&P 500 extending its winning streak to an eighth consecutive week. The Dow gained 294.04 points, or 0.58%, to finish at 50,579.70, while the S&P 500 rose 27.75 points, or 0.37%, to 7,473.47. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 50.87 points, or 0.19%, to close at 26,343.97.
Among individual stocks, NVIDIA declined 1.9%, while Advanced Micro Devices jumped 3.99%. Apple gained 1.26%, whereas Dell Technologies surged 17% and HP Inc. climbed 15%. Qualcomm advanced 12%, while Tesla rose 1.95%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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