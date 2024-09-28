Stock Market Holiday in October 2024: Sensex, Nifty to remain shut on THIS day next month

Ahead of the beginning of October, stock market traders and investors need to be aware of the stock market holidays next month. Both Indian stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain shut on 2 October to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange's website, trading in the equity, equity derivative, currency, SLB, commodity, and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments will remain closed on October 2.

The National Stock Exchange's holiday calendar has notified 2 October as a holiday for equities.

List of stock market holidays in 2024 October 2, 2024 - Gandhi Jayanti

November 1, 2024 - Diwali

November 15, 2024 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, 2024 - Christmas

Indian stock markets at an all-time high Indian stock market indices continued their stellar run last week. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 broke all-time records and settled at a promising mark on Friday.

Last week also saw Sensex surpass the remarkable 85,000 mark, which is seen as a significant milestone by market traders and experts. The achievement has also unlocked another phase of the benchmark index and brightened the prospect of reaching the coveted 1 lakh (1,00,000) mark, indicated market experts to Mint's Pranati Deva.

Stock Market Performance on September 27 Nifty 50 touched an all-time-high mark of 26,277 on Friday. However, it settled 37 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 26,179 later in the day. Sensex reached an all-time-high mark of 85978.25 during the Friday trading hours after settling 264.27 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 85,571.85.