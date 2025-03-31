Stock market holiday: Indian stock market closed today for Eid-ul-Fitr

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed on Monday, March 31, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr. As per the holiday calendars of the NSE and BSE, trading on both major stock exchanges will be suspended for the festival on Monday.

Along with the stock markets, the currency derivatives segment is also closed today,

The commodity derivatives segment will be closed for the morning session but will open for the evening session, starting at 5 PM and remaining until 11:30 or 11:55 PM.

The stock market, currency and derivatives market will resume their operations on Tuesday, April 1.

India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31, as the Crescent Moon was sighted in Lucknow, India, on Sunday, March 30, marking an end to the month-long Ramadan 2025 period.

The Arab country celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, March 30.

Upcoming stock market holidays in 2025 Indian stock market has a total of 14 holidays in 2025.

After the Eid holiday, there are three stock market holidays in April - April 10 (Thursday) for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, April 14 (Monday) for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and April 18 (Friday) for Good Friday.

In May, there is one holiday on May 1 (Thursday) for Maharashtra Day.

There are no stock market holidays in the months of June and July 2025.

On Friday, 15th August, the Indian stock market will be closed to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, followed by a holiday on 27 August (Wednesday) for Shri Ganesh Chaturthi.

In October there are three holidays- October 2 (Thursday) for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, October 21 (Tuesday) for Diwali and October 22 (Wednesday) for Diwali Balipratipada.

November 5 ( Wednesday) will be a market holiday for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The last holiday of the year is Thursday, December 25, for Christmas.



