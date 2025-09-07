Stock Market Holiday: Is Dalal Street open or shut tomorrow for Eid Milad-un-Nabi?

Stock market holiday: The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on September 8, 2025, for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. The decision, communicated through an official notification by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday, follows the Muslim community's plan to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on that date. The change was made to ensure harmony, as Anant Chaturdashi, marked by the immersion of Ganpati idols, will be observed on September 6.

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, is a festival observed by Muslims across the globe. Predominantly celebrated by the Sufi and Barelvi communities, it commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

However, according to BSE market holiday calendar, the Indian stock market will remain open for trading on Monday, September 8. This means that both stock exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be operational on Monday.

To prevent any confusion, investors can check the 2025 stock market holidays list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. They can find it by clicking on the "Trading Holidays" tab at the top of the homepage.

Stock market holidays in September 2025 As per the 2025 stock market holiday list, there are no scheduled holidays in September 2025. This means there will be no shortened trading week, and trading at both the NSE and BSE will continue as usual following the regular weekend breaks.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 October 02 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 (Tuesday) Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

November 05 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas.

Stock Market Update The Indian stock market closed flat on Friday, September 5, as profit booking weighed on sentiment amid persistent concerns over Trump tariffs, their potential economic impact, and ongoing foreign capital outflows.

Despite opening higher on positive global cues driven by expectations of a US Fed rate cut this month, benchmarks failed to sustain their gains.

The Sensex dipped 7 points to close at 80,710.76, while the Nifty 50 edged up 7 points to settle at 24,741. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.10 per cent, whereas the Smallcap index gained 0.09 per cent.

“Equity benchmark indices rebounded from early losses to end on a flat note, supported by positive global cues and buying in auto stocks. Nifty50 closed at 24,741 (+0.03%), while Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 were up by 0.2% each. Nifty IT declined by 1.4%, reversing early gains due to concerns over weaker than expected U.S. labour data and its implications over the US economic growth. The Indian rupee weakened to a fresh low of 88.36 against the US dollar, dragged by foreign equity outflows and ongoing pressure from US tariffs, even as reports indicated RBI intervention to curb sharper losses. Overall, while external headwinds from global trade uncertainties and tariff hikes remain a key risk, the combination of a simplified GST framework and positive domestic macros would underpin market momentum in the near term,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.