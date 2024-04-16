Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed on April 17 for Ram Navami?
According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024 available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday i.e. on Ram Navmi 2024.
Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, April 17, on account of Ram Navami. Both the leading stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced a trading holiday on April 17 for Ram Navami which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.
