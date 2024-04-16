Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed on April 17 for Ram Navami?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, April 17, on account of Ram Navami. Both the leading stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced a trading holiday on April 17 for Ram Navami which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market investors can check on the official websites of BSE and NSE for the list of stock market holidays in 2024. They can find out the list of trading holidays in 2024 on the BSE and NSE websites.

Is share market open tomorrow or not According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024 available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday i.e. on Ram Navmi 2024. This means trading activities at the BSE and NSE will remain shut in the Indian share market tomorrow. The stock market holidays list 2024 shows that there will be no further trading holiday in April 2024 and the next stock market holiday will be on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the BSE, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, SLB Segment and the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will remain closed for trading on Wednesday, April 17.

The Commodity Derivative Segment on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will remain shut for the morning session, while the evening session will be open on Wednesday, April 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commodity trading on MCX will resume trading in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm tomorrow.

Stock market holidays in May 2024 There will be two stock market holidays In May 2024. The first stock market holiday falls on May 1 for the Maharashtra Day celebration. One more stock market holiday has been announced during the month on May 20 due to the Lok Sabha election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian stock market news The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended losses to trade sharply lower on Tuesday, dragged by weak global cues.

At 1:25 pm, the Sensex was trading 690.99 points, or 0.94%, lower at 72,708.79, while the Nifty 50 dropped 183.95 points, or 0.83%, to 22,088.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy selling was witnessed in most sectors on dampened investors’ risk appetite amid the Iran-Israel conflict fueling tension in the Middle-East region, rising US dollar and the US Treasury yields and unabated selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FII).

