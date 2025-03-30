Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed on March 31 or April 1 for Eid-ul-Fitr?

Stock market holiday: Indian stock market wrapped up financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) with a gain of 5 per cent amid mounting concerns over the economic fallout of US President Donald Trump's tariff moves. The index rose in March after suffering losses for five consecutive months amid improving macroeconomic indicators and the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to the Indian market.

While market sentiment remains slightly cautious, investors, traders, and fellow Indians are gearing up to celebrate Eid. However, there appears to be slight confusion about whether the Indian stock market will be closed on Monday, March 31, or April 1. This is because, in India, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on either March 31 or April 1, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

However, investors and traders must not be confused about it as the country's top stock exchanges- the NSE and the BSE- have already released their holiday calendars for the current calendar year.

Stock market holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr For Eid-ul-Fitr, the Indian stock market will be closed on Monday, March 31, 2025. According to the BSE and the NSE holiday calendar, these two stock exchanges will be closed on March 31, 2025 for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Not only the stock market but even the currency derivatives segment will be closed on March 31.

On the other hand, the commodity derivatives segment will be closed for the morning session but will open for the evening session, which starts at 5 PM and remains so till 11:30 or 11:55 PM.

Upcoming stock market holidays in 2025 Indian stock market has a total of 14 holidays in 2025. So far, holidays for Mahashivratri (26 February) and Holi (14 March) have been observed.

The upcoming holiday is 31 March for Eid, followed by three holidays in April - Thursday, April 10, for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, Monday, April 14, for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Friday, April 18, for Good Friday.

In May, there is one holiday on Thursday, May 1, for Maharashtra Day. After that, the next market holiday is on Friday, 15th August, when the nation will celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, followed by a holiday on Wednesday, 27 August, for Shri Ganesh Chaturthi.

In October there are three holidays- October 2 (Thursday) for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, October 21 (Tuesday) for Diwali and October 22 (Wednesday) for Diwali Balipratipada.

November 5 ( Wednesday) will be a market holiday for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The last holiday of the year is Thursday, December 25, for Christmas.

