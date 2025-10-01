Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market rallied on Wednesday, October 1, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered a dovish pause in its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for FY26. The RBI Governor headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, and maintain the policy stance at ‘Neutral’. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gained nearly a percent each, and the Bank Nifty index jumped more than 1% after the RBI announced a slew of measures for the banking sector. After the rally, investors watch out for the market outlook for the next trading session. However, India will celebrate Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday, 2 October 2025. Hence, the question arises, whether the Indian stock market will remain open tomorrow or is there a stock market holiday tomorrow.

Investors are advised to look at the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. Investors can click on the Trading Holidays toolbar at the top of the website to find out the list of stock market holidays in 2025.

The stock market holiday list for 2025 on BSE mentions that the Indian stock market will remain closed on 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. This means both the major stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Thursday.

This means there will be no stock market trading activity on October 2, Thursday. According to the stock market holidays 2025 list, available on the BSE website — bseindia.com — trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will remain closed on 2 October 2025. Trade activity in the Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Trading in the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain closed tomorrow.

The Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also be closed for trading for the whole day. Hence, trading during both the shifts - morning and evening - will be shut.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the largest commodity bourse in the country, will also be closed for trading in gold, silver, and other metals. Agri-commodity exchange, NCDEX, will also be shut tomorrow, Thursday.

Trading in the India stock market will resume at normal trading hours on Friday, October 3.

Stock market holidays in October 2025 According to the BSE stock market holiday calendar, the upcoming market holiday in 2025 is scheduled for October 21 for Diwali and Laxmi Pujan, and October 22 for Diwali and Balipratipada.

The next stock market holidays in 2025 fall on November 5 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and December 25 for Christmas.