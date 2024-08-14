Stock Market Holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Independence Day 2024?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will be closed for a holiday tomorrow. The stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on Thursday, August 15, on account of Independence Day 2024. Hence, there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market on 15 August.

Trading in all the market segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) will be suspended for Independence Day 2024. The stock market holiday calendar 2024 shows Thursday, August 15, as a trading holiday for Independence Day 2024.

Trading in commodity markets will also be closed for the full day on August 15. The Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment on BSE as well as all the bullion, metals and energy derivatives trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will be closed for both the sessions - morning and evening.

Moreover, the trading in agri-commodities on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also be shut on 15 August in observance of the Independence Day 2024.

The normal trading in Indian stock market exchanges will resume on Friday, August 16.

Meanwhile, there is no further stock market holiday in August. The next trading holiday is on October 2, Wednesday, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

There are a total of 15 stock market holidays in the calendar year 2024. The remaining trading holidays for this year are on August 15 for Independence Day, October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, November 1 for Diwali, November 15 for Gurunanak Jayanti, and December 25 for Christmas.