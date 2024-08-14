Stock Market Holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Independence Day 2024?

  • Stock Market Holiday: Trading in all the market segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) will be suspended for Independence Day 2024. The stock market holiday calendar 2024 shows Thursday, August 15, as a trading holiday for Independence Day 2024.

Ankit Gohel
Published14 Aug 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Trade Now
The 56 listed PSUs that are part of the BSE PSU index posted an all-time high, cumulative profit of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 trillion in 2023-24.
The 56 listed PSUs that are part of the BSE PSU index posted an all-time high, cumulative profit of over ₹5 trillion in 2023-24.

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will be closed for a holiday tomorrow. The stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on Thursday, August 15, on account of Independence Day 2024. Hence, there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market on 15 August.

Trading in all the market segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) will be suspended for Independence Day 2024. The stock market holiday calendar 2024 shows Thursday, August 15, as a trading holiday for Independence Day 2024.

Also Read | Independence Day 2024: From Ladakh to New Delhi, preparations in full swing

Trading in commodity markets will also be closed for the full day on August 15. The Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment on BSE as well as all the bullion, metals and energy derivatives trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will be closed for both the sessions - morning and evening.

Moreover, the trading in agri-commodities on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also be shut on 15 August in observance of the Independence Day 2024.

The normal trading in Indian stock market exchanges will resume on Friday, August 16.

Also Read | 3 Auto launches to watch out for this Independence Day 2024: Check the list

Meanwhile, there is no further stock market holiday in August. The next trading holiday is on October 2, Wednesday, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

There are a total of 15 stock market holidays in the calendar year 2024. The remaining trading holidays for this year are on August 15 for Independence Day, October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, November 1 for Diwali, November 15 for Gurunanak Jayanti, and December 25 for Christmas.

Independence Day 2024 Bank Holiday

Independence Day is recognised as a national holiday in India and hence, there is a bank holiday tomorrow. All the public sector and private sector banks across the country will remain closed on August 15. It is to be noted that all the online banking services will be available.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
152.2 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹558.88 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
4.4%

3 of 7Read Full Story
30.6 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,640 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
6

6 of 7Read Full Story
206

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 03:36 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock Market Holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Independence Day 2024?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

146.15
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.75 (-1.85%)

Tata Power

406.15
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.15 (-0.53%)

Vedanta

420.00
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.7 (-0.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.75
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

964.95
03:27 PM | 14 AUG 2024
69.75 (7.79%)

One 97 Communications

541.90
03:27 PM | 14 AUG 2024
36.05 (7.13%)

PB Fintech

1,574.10
03:27 PM | 14 AUG 2024
93.1 (6.29%)

Metro Brands

1,339.80
03:27 PM | 14 AUG 2024
69.55 (5.48%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,064.00-132.00
    Chennai
    72,416.00779.00
    Delhi
    72,276.001,058.00
    Kolkata
    72,135.00148.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.18/L0.43
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue