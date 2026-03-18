Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market open or closed on 19th March for Gudi Padwa 2026?

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Thursday, 19 March 2026, across Maharashtra. The festival marks the Marathi New Year and signifies the arrival of spring, the conclusion of the Rabi harvest season, and the beginning of a new year filled with hope, prosperity, and renewal. However, Indian stock market investors will watch out whether it is a trading holiday tomorrow as both the major stock exchanges - BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) - are based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The BSE stock market holiday calendar shows no trading holiday tomorrow on March 19. The trading holiday list for 2026 does not include March 19 as a stock market holiday. Hence, there is no stock market holiday on Gudi Padwa 2026.

The trading on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will continue as per the normal trading timing on Gudi Padwa, March 19.

However, trading Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments will remain closed tomorrow, as Gudi Padwa will be a bank holiday.

The list of stock market holidays 2026 shows that the trading in the Equity Segment and Equity Derivative Segment will remain open on March 19, while Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will be closed tomorrow.

Additionally, trading in Commodity Derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments will also remain open tomorrow.

The previous stock market trading holiday fell on 3 March 2026, Tuesday, on account of Holi. The BSE and NSE were closed and no trading took place on that day.

Stock market holidays in March 2026 According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2026, trading on the NSE and BSE will remain closed for two more days this month. There are three stock market holidays in March 2026: 3 March 2026 for Holi, 26 March 2026 for Shri Ram Navami, and 31 March 2026 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

The list of stock market holidays 2026 shows that the trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will remain suspended on 26 March 2026 and 31 March 2026.

Stock market holidays 2026 There will be two stock market holidays in April - 3rd April 2026 for Good Friday, and on 14th April 2026 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

May 2026 will see two stock market holidays: 1st May 2026 for Maharashtra Day, and 28 May 2026 for Bakri Id 2026. There will be just one stock market holiday in June falling on 26 June 2026 for Muharram.

July and August will have no stock market holidays.

In September 2026, there will be just one stock market holiday on 14 September, while in October, there will be two stock market holidays - 2nd October 2026 and 20 October 2026.