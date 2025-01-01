Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain open for trading today, January 1, New Year Day. The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE are open today and there is no trading holiday declared for the first day of the new year 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian stock market, as well as the currency derivatives and commodity derivatives segments, are also open for trading on Wednesday.

New Year’s Day, or January 1, is not included in the list of trading holidays in 2025, as per the stock market holiday calendar on NSE. Hence, the stock market timings today will be as usual. The pre-open trading will commence at 9:00 AM and run until 9:15 AM. The regular stock market trading will begin at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were 16 stock market holidays declared by the BSE and the NSE in 2024

Global Stock Market Holidays Most of the major stock markets around the globe are shut for trading on January 1.

In Asia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea’s stock markets are closed for the New Year holiday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US stock market will remain closed on New Year’s Day. All European markets will be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen on January 2.

Stock market holidays in 2025 There are 14 stock market holidays in 2025, as per BSE’s holiday calendar. The first stock market holiday of 2025 will be on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The January 26 holiday for Republic Day falls on a Sunday.

The last holiday for the next year will also be on December 25 for Christmas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Diwali Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21. The NSE and the BSE will notify the trading timings of Muhurat trading later.