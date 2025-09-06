Is the Indian stock market open or closed on Monday after the declaration of a public holiday in Mumbai?

Stock market holiday: The Maharashtra state government has declared a public holiday on 8 September 2025 for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday. The Maharashtra state government took this decision after the Muslim community decided to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 8. The change was made to maintain harmony on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 6, when immersion of Ganpati idols will happen. So, this is expected to cause doubt among stock market investors about whether Monday would also be a stock market holiday due to the public holiday in Mumbai City and its suburbs.

To avoid confusion, investors and stock market observers are advised to look at the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. On top of the website, one can click on the Trading Holidays toolbar. Find out the list of stock market holidays in 2025. This list mentions that the Indian stock market will remain open on 12 May 2025 despite the Buddha Purnima 2025 festival falling on this date. This means NSE and BSE will remain open on Monday.

Stock market holidays in September 2025 According to the stock market holidays 2025 list, there will be no stock market holiday in September 2025, so there will be no truncated trading week. In other words, trading activities at the NSE and the BSE will resume as usual after the regular weekend holidays.

Stock market holidays 2025 As mentioned above, there will be no stock market holiday in September 2025. Three stock market holidays will fall in October 2025: 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra, 21 October 2025 for Diwali, and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada. After this, two more stock market holidays will fall in 2025: 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.

In a circular, the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that while the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Eid-e-Milad is used interchangeably with Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which refers to the festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Widely celebrated by the Sufi and Barelvi sects, this day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The Indian stock market ended flat on Friday, September 5, on profit booking as concerns over Trump tariffs and their economic fallout, as well as sustained foreign capital outflow, continued to weigh on market sentiment.

Market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, opened higher but failed to hold gains despite positive global cues on expectations of a US Fed rate cut this month.