Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market open or closed tomorrow on Akshaya Tritiya 2025?

Stock market holiday: The entire nation will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2025 on Wednesday, 30 April 2025. As the auspicious date is fast approaching, some Indian stock market observers might be confused about whether trade activity at BSE and NSE will take place.

To avoid confusion, investors and stock market observers are advised to look at the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. On top of the website, one can click on the Trading Holidays toolbar. Find out the list of stock market holidays in 2025. This list mentions that the Indian stock market will remain open on 30 April 2025. This means NSE and BSE will remain open tomorrow on Akshay Tritiya 2025.

Stock market holidays in April 2025 According to the stock market holidays 2025 list, there are three stock market holidays in April 2025: 10 April 2025 is Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 is Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 is Good Friday.

Stock market holidays in May 2025 After the Good Friday stock market holiday, the next holiday falls on 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day. This will be the only stock market holiday in May 2025. This means this week will once again be a truncated week for the Indian stock market as the stock market holiday falls on Thursday this week for Maharashtra Day.

Stock market holidays 2025 There will be no stock market holidays in June and July 2025, as the next stock market holiday after 1 May 2025 is 15 August 2025, which is Independence Day. In August 2025, one more stock market holiday will be after Independence Day, which is 27 August 2025, which is Ganesh Chaturthi.

Three stock market holidays will fall in October 2025 — 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra, 21 October 2025 for Diwali, and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada. After this, two more stock market holidays will fall in 2025: 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.