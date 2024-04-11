Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market open today?
To know whether share market is open today or not, one can log in at the BSE website and check out at the official list of stock market holidays in 2024
Stock market holiday: As the entire nation is celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr or Eid 2024, some of the Indian stock market investors might get confused about whether the Indian share market is open today or not. For such investors, it is better to log in to the official BSE website — www.bseindia.com, and look at the list of stock market holidays in 2024. So, to know an official answer to the question of whether the Indian stock market is open today or not, one needs to look at the list of trading holidays in 2024, which can be found on the official BSE website mentioned above. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/static/markets/marketinfo/listholi.aspx and check the full list of stock market holidays in 2024.
