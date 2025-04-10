Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market open today on Mahavir Jayanti 2025?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market has remained volatile recently due to the global recession fears stoked by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Amid high volatility, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed lower on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India announced its monetary policy, cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) and shifting the policy stance. After volatile three trading sessions this week, investors must know if the Indian stock market is open or closed today, 10 April, on the Mahavir Jayanti 2025 day.

Stock market investors can clarify on whether Thursday will be a stock market holiday through the websites of BSE or NSE by searching for the stock market holidays 2025 list.

Stock Market Holidays in April 2025 According to the stock market holidays list, Indian stock market will remain closed on April 10, on account of Mahavir Jayanti 2025. Hence, no trading in the equity market will take place today.

In order to check the stock market holiday list for 2025, investors can visit BSE website — bseindia.com – and click on the ‘Trading Holidays’ option on the top. Clicking the ‘Trading Holidays’ option will show you the stock market holidays 2025 list.

The list of trading holidays in April contains three stock market holidays. These three stock market holidays are on 10 April 2025 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 for Good Friday. This shows that the Indian stock market will remain closed today, on 10 April 2025. Thus, trading activities on the NSE and the BSE will remain suspended on Thursday.

The Equity segment, Equity Derivative segment, SLB segment and Currency Derivatives segments will remain shut today.

Meanwhile the Commodity Derivatives Segment will remain closed for the morning session, but will open for the evening session. According to the MCX, the morning session begins from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The evening session commences at 5:00 PM and concludes at 11:30 / 11:55 PM.