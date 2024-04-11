Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market open today?

Stock market holiday: As the entire nation is celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr or Eid 2024, some of the Indian stock market investors might get confused about whether the Indian share market is open today or not. For such investors, it is better to log in to the official BSE website — www.bseindia.com, and look at the list of stock market holidays in 2024. So, to know an official answer to the question of whether the Indian stock market is open today or not, one needs to look at the list of trading holidays in 2024, which can be found on the official BSE website mentioned above. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/static/markets/marketinfo/listholi.aspx and check the full list of stock market holidays in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today share market open or not? According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, which is available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday i.e. on Gudi Padwa 2024. This means trading activities at the BSE and NSE will remain suspended in the Indian share market today. The stock market holidays list 2024 states that there will be two stock market holidays in April 2024 and those two trade holidays are 11th April 2024 i.e. today and 17th April 2024.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, the next trade holiday after Eid 2024 falls on 17th April 2024 for Ram Navami Festivel. So, next week will; also be a truncated week for the Indian stock market as trading activity on NSE and BSE will remain suspended on Wednesday next week. After Ram Navmi 2024, there will be no stock market holidays falling in April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market holidays in May 2024 In May 2024, initially, there was only one stock market holiday falling on 1st May 2024 for the Maharashtra Day celebration. However, due to the Lok Sabha election, one more stock market holiday has been announced on 20th May 2024. So, there will be two stock market holidays in May 2024.

In June and July also, there is just one stock market holiday. In June 2024, the Indian stock market will remain closed on the 17th day of the month for the Bakdi Eid festival whereas in July 2024, NSE and BSE will remain closed on the 17th date of the month for Muharram.

Indian stock market news Following strong global market sentiments despite the rating agency Fitch downgrading its outlook for China, the Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday. Out of three frontline indices, two key benchmark indices — Nifty 50 and bank Nifty — climbed to a new peak in the previous session. The Nifty 50 index marked its highest-ever closing by finishing 111 points higher at the 22,753 level. The BSE Sensex gained 354 points and ended at the 75,038 level. The bank Nifty index finished 256 points higher at the 48,986 mark after climbing to a new peak of 49,057. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

