Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market open tomorrow?
Trading in the Currency Derivatives segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended during the day.
The Indian stock market will remain shut on Tuesday (November 14) on account of Diwali Balipratipada. According to the list of stock market holidays in 2023, available on the exchanges, the market will remain closed tomorrow.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started