Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market open tomorrow?

The Indian stock market will remain shut on Tuesday (November 14) on account of Diwali Balipratipada. According to the list of stock market holidays in 2023, available on the exchanges, the market will remain closed tomorrow.

As per the list of stock market holidays for 2023 on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in the Equity segment, Equity Derivative segment and SLB segment on Tuesday.

Trading in the Currency Derivatives segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended during the day.

In the commodity segment, trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the first half on Tuesday, and will resume in the second half at around 5 p.m. (evening session).

Tomorrow marks the first holiday for markets in November and there is going to be one more on 27th of this month on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. In the upcoming month of December, the market will remain closed on the 25th for Christmas.

In a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Sunday (November 12), which marked the beginning of Samvat 2080, both the Indian benchmark indices gained in trade. The Nifty 50 closed 100 points, or 0.52%, higher at 19,525.55, while the Sensex ended at 65,259.45, up 355 points, or 0.55%.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹322.5 lakh crore from nearly ₹320.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2.2 lakh crore on Muhurat trading.

All sectoral indices ended higher. The Nifty IT jumped 0.72%, while metal and realty indices rose 0.6% each.

However, the indices failed to sustain the positive momentum in the following session on Monday (November 13), with the Nifty ending with a cut of 0.42% at 19,443, and the S&P BSE Sensex falling 0.50% to settle at 64,933.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

