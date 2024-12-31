Stock market holiday: The Indian stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will remain open on Wednesday, January 1, New Year Day. There is no trading holiday declared by the stock exchanges on the first day of the new year 2025.

The Indian stock market, as well as the currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments, will remain open for trading on Wednesday.

As per the stock market holiday calendar on NSE, New Year’s Day, or January 1, is not included in the list of trading holidays in 2025. Hence, the stock market timings tomorrow will be as usual. The pre-open trading will commence at 9:00 AM and run until 9:15 AM. The regular stock market trading will begin at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM.

In 2024, there were 16 stock market holidays declared by the BSE and the NSE. The first holiday was January 26 on account of Republic Day, while the Christmas holiday was the last holiday of the year.

Stock market holidays in 2025 There are 14 stock market holidays in 2025, as per BSE’s holiday calendar. The first stock market holiday of 2025 will be on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The January 26 holiday for Republic Day falls on a Sunday.

The last holiday for the next year will also be on December 25 for Christmas.

The Diwali Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21. The NSE and the BSE will notify the trading timings of Muhurat trading later.

Global Stock Market Holidays Most of the major stock markets around the globe are shut for trading on January 1.

In Asia, Japan and South Korea’s stock markets are closed for the New Year’s Eve holiday.

The US bond markets will close early on Tuesday, December 31, and trading will stop for the year at 2 p.m. ET. The US stock market will remain closed on New Year’s Day.