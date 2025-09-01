Stock market holiday: Is US stock market closed or open today for Labor Day 2025?

Stock market holiday: The benchmark indices on the US stock market will remain closed on Monday, 1 September 2025, on the account of the Labor Day 2025 celebrations in the United States. According to the official holiday list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the US markets will have an extended weekend, lasting till the Labor Day holiday.

In case of a market holiday, the trading session before a scheduled holiday is usually a half-day session. However, in this case, due to the Saturday and Sunday market closures, there is no half-day trading ahead of a scheduled holiday.

When is the next US stock market holiday? After the stock market holiday on Monday, 1 September 2025 (Labor Day), the benchmark indices will operate as usual till the next scheduled holiday on Thursday, 27 November 2025, on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day.

According to official NYSE data, there are only two remaining US stock market holidays in 2025 — Thursday, 27 November 2025, for Thanksgiving Day, and Thursday, 25 December 2025, for Christmas.

US Stocks Snapshot After Friday, 29 August 2025, the Wall Street session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed 0.20% lower at 45,544.88 points, compared to 45,636.90 points at the previous stock market close, according to the Marketwatch data.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.64% lower at 6,460.26 points, after Friday's stock market session, compared to 6,501.86 points at the previous US market close.

The Nasdaq Composite also closed 1.15% lower at 21,455.55 points, compared to 21,705.16 points on the previous Wall Street close.

On the Dow Jones Industrial Average, shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc., American Express Co., Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola Co., Walmart Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and Chevron Corp. were among the top gainers on Friday. While Caterpillar Inc., Nvidia Corp., 3M Co., Amazon.com Inc., and International Business Machines Corp. were the top laggards on Friday.

On the S&P 500 index, Autodesk Inc., Cooper Cos., J.M. Smucker Co., Monila Healthcare Inc., Brown-Forman Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., and Kraft Heinz Co. were the gainers on the index. While others like Dell Technologies Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., Oracle Corp., and Super Micro Computer Inc., were among the laggards.

Companies like Professional Diversity Network Inc., Movano Inc., Gamehaus Holdings Inc., Fangdd Holdings Inc., Next Technologies Holding Inc. were among the top gainers on Nasdaq after Friday's US market session. While others like Cycurion Inc., CaliberCos Inc., VSee Health Inc., and Outlook Therapeutics were among the top losers.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee