Stock market holiday: Is NSE, BSE open or closed tomorrow for Janmashtami?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain open on Friday, 3 September despite the observance of Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami, also referred to as Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Vishnu. However, the festival does not feature in the 2026 stock market holiday calendar for the equity and equity derivatives segments of the BSE and NSE.

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As a result, trading in equities and equity derivatives on both the NSE and BSE will proceed during the regular market hours. Investors can continue to buy and sell stocks and derivatives as usual, with no changes to the existing trading schedule.

Like equity markets, trading in both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities on the MCX will operate as usual on August 28. Investors will be able to participate in both the morning and evening trading sessions without any changes.

Stock market holidays 2026 According to the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, there are no scheduled trading holidays in September. As a result, investors can expect a full trading month, with the NSE and BSE operating normally on all weekdays, apart from the usual weekend breaks.

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The next trading holiday for the Indian stock market is Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026, as per the NSE’s holiday calendar. The remaining market holidays for the year include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24, and Christmas on December 25.

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

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Stock market update today Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty recovered in early trade on Thursday after declining for three consecutive sessions, supported by buying in heavyweight banking stocks and a positive trend across global markets.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 334.16 points, or 0.44 per cent, to reach 76,904.51 in morning trading. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 95.45 points to 24,009.90.

Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Titan, IndiGo, Sun Pharmaceuticals and ITC traded lower.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.