Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed tomorrow on Good Friday?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market has been experiencing a strong pullback rally since Friday last week. So, Dalal Street investors are in the mood to maximise their returns in this bull trend. However, some investors might get confused about whether the Indian stock market will remain open or closed tomorrow as Good Friday is falling on 18 April 2025.

To avoid confusion, investors and stock market observers are advised to look at the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website —bseindia.com. On top of the website, one can click on the Trading Holidays toolbar. Fill out the list of stock market holidays in 2025. This list mentions that the Indian stock market will remain closed on 18 April 2025 for Good Friday. This means NSE and BSE will remain closed tomorrow for Good Friday.

In other words, no trading activity will occur in the Equity, Derivative, and SLB segments. The Currency Derivatives Segments and NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo will also remain closed tomorrow, which informs the list of Indian stock market holidays for 2025.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, no trading activity will occur on Friday in either of the shifts. So, the Commodities market would also have an extended weekend due to the stock market holiday on Good Friday.

Stock market holidays in April 2025 According to the stock market holidays 2025 list, there are three stock market holidays in April 2025: 10 April 2025 is Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 Good Friday.

Stock Market Holidays 2025 After the Good Friday stock market holiday, the next holiday falls on 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day. This will be the only stock market holiday in May 2025. There will be no stock market holidays in June and July 2025 as the next stock market holiday after 1 May 2025 falls on 15 August 2025 for Independence Day. In August 2025, one more stock market holiday will be after Independence Day, which falls on 27 August 2025 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Three stock market holidays will fall in October 2025 — 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra, 21 October 2025 for Diwalu, and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada. After this, two more stock market holidays will fall in 2025: 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.