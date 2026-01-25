Stock market holiday: Is stock market open tomorrow on Republic Day 2026? Check full list here

Stock market holiday: The benchmark stock market indices on the Indian stock market are scheduled to remain closed for the trading session on Monday, 26 January 2026, on account of the 77th Republic Day of India, according to the data collected from the NSE holiday list.

Mint reported earlier that apart from the equity markets, the currency market will also remain closed for the day, but the commodity market will remain open for the evening session, according to exchange data.

After Monday's scheduled holiday, the Indian stock market indices NSE and BSE are set to remain closed on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, on account of the celebration of Holi 2026.

Stock market close last week After last week's final stock market session on Friday, 23 January 2026, the stock indices continued their downtrend as investors booked profits amid the geopolitical uncertainty, caution ahead of the Union Budget 2026, and mixed Q3 results for the financial year ending 2025-26.

NSE data showed that in the last one-week period, Nifty 50 has lost 2.51% — closing 0.95% lower at 25,048.65 points, compared to 25,289.90 points at the previous market close. The BSE Sensex index closed 0.94% lower at 81,537.70 points, compared to 82,307.37 points at the previous market close, according to the exchange data.

Full stock market holiday list for 2026 1. Thursday, 15 January 2026 — Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra.

2. Monday, 26 January 2026 — Republic Day holiday.

3. Tuesday, 3 March 2026 — Holi holiday.

4. Thursday, 26 March 2026 — Shri Ram Navami holiday.

5. Tuesday, 31 March 2026 — Shri Mahavir Jayanti holiday.

6. Friday, 3 April 2026 — Good Friday holiday.

7. Tuesday, 14 April 2026 — Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti holiday.

8. Friday, 1 May 2026 — Maharashtra Day holiday.

9. Thursday, 28 May 2026 — Bakri Id holiday.

10. Friday, 26 June 2026 — Muharram

11. Monday, 14 September 2026 — Ganesh Chaturthi holiday.

12. Friday, 2 October 2026 — Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

13. Tuesday, 20 October 2026 — Dussehra holiday.

14. Tuesday, 10 November 2026 — Diwali-Balipratipada holiday.

15. Tuesday, 24 November 2026 — Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev holiday.

16. Friday, 25 December 2026 — Christmas Day holiday.

According to the official NSE data, this year, holidays for Mahashivratri (15 February), Id-Ul-Fitr (21 March), and Diwali Laxmi Pujan (8 December 2026) have fallen on weekends.

However, on 9 November 2026, the Indian stock market will witness a trading holiday, but the session will be open for the special annual Muhrat Trading session of the year.