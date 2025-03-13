Stock market holiday: Is the Indian stock market closed or open tomorrow?

Stock market holiday: Amid range-bound bias in the Indian stock market this week, the nation is preparing to celebrate Holi on 14 March 2025, i.e., tomorrow. From the stock market perspective, some investors may be confused about whether trading activity will continue on Wednesday or whether it will be a stock market holiday because there is confusion about whether Holi 2025 is on Friday or Saturday. To solve this confusion, stock market followers are advised to look at the list of stock market holidays 2025.

Stock market holidays in March 2025 According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2025, there will be two stock market holidays — one for Holi 2025 and the second for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). These two stock market holidays fall on 14 March 2025 (Holi) and 31 March 2025 (Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). The list says that trading activities on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 14 March 2025 for Holi 2025. So, the Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow for the Holi festival. Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended on Friday due to the Holi 2025. However, the commodity market will remain shut in morning sessions but resume trading activities at 5:00 PM.

This means there will be no action in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB Segments on Friday. Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market on Friday. As mentioned, the commodity market will remain open from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM.

Stock Market Holidays 2025 A total of 18 stock market holidays will be announced in 2025, and Holi will be the second stock market holiday in 2025 after Mahashivratri (26 February 2025). It should be noted that Mahashivratri 2025 was the only stock market holiday falling in February 2025. After the Mahashivratri festival, Holi is the second stock market holiday, falling on 14 March 2025. So, two stock market holidays falling in March 2025 are 14 March 2025 for Holi and 31 March 2025 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). In April, there will be four stock market holidays falling on 1st April 2025 for annual bank closing, 10 April 2025 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 for Good Friday (Ramzan Id). Two stock market holidays are announced in May 2025: 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day and 12 May 2025 for Buddha Purnima. There will be no trade holidays in June and July 2025.

After Buddha Pournima, the next stock market holiday is 15 August 2025, which is Independence Day / Parsi New Year. After Independence Day, one more stock market holiday will fall on the 27th of August 2025, which is Ganesh Chaturthi.