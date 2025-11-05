Stock market holiday: Is the Indian stock market closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025?

Stock market holiday: Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for trading today, Wednesday, November 5, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, according to the official BSE holiday calendar.

The trading in both stock exchanges will remain suspended for the entire day across all segments — equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts.

The commodity exchange MCX will remain closed for trading during the morning session but will resume operations in the evening session from 5 PM onward.

Also Read | Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025?

This will be the only holiday in November and the second-to-last one of the year. Gurpurab, a gazetted holiday in India, is observed to honor the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism.

Stock market holidays in 2025 According to the 2025 stock market holiday calendar issued by the exchanges earlier this year, a total of 14 trading holidays were scheduled. Following the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on November 5, next and the only remaining trading holiday for the year will be on December 25, on account of Christmas.

In addition to these designated holidays, trading remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.

The exchanges are expected to release the 2026 holiday calendar by the end of December.

Stock market update The Indian stock market closed sharply lower on Tuesday, November 4, as investors booked profits amid weak global cues.

The Sensex declined 519 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 83,459.15, while the Nifty 50 slipped 166 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 25,597.65. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended lower, losing 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively.

Except for Nifty Consumer Durables, which gained 0.39 per cent, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. Nifty Metal and IT dropped over 1 per cent each, while the Auto index fell nearly 1 per cent. Nifty Bank and Financial Services also edged down by up to 0.5 per cent.

"Markets edged lower on the weekly expiry day, with the Nifty 50 slipping 0.7% to close at 25,600. After a flat start, the index faced sustained selling pressure and gradually drifted lower through the session, eventually settling near the day’s low. Sectorally, all major indices ended in the red, with metals and IT among the top laggards. The broader markets also witnessed pressure, declining in the range of 0.46% to 0.8%, reflecting a broad risk-off sentiment.

Profit-taking across heavyweight sectors dampened overall mood, while risk appetite remained subdued amid weak global cues. Additionally, inconsistent foreign institutional investor (FII) flows further added to the cautious tone," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.