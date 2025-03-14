Stock market holiday: Is the Indian stock market closed today for Holi 2025?

Stock market holiday: India is celebrating the festival of Holi today, 14 March 2025. Being a Friday, a weekday, the question arises whether the Indian stock market will remain open for trading activities or not today. In order to know this, investors much look at the list of stock market holidays 2025.

Is Indian stock market closed today? The Indian stock market exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), have declared a holiday on the occasion of Holi 2025, which falls on March 14. Hence, all the trading activity will remain shut today.

All the trading segments on BSE and NSE will remain closed today, including the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments, NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo, as per the BSE’s stock market holiday calendar for 2025.

However, the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will be closed for trading during the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) and open in the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm).

Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading in the morning session and open in the evening session at 5 PM, according to the list of trading holidays 2025.

Stock market holidays in March 2025 The stock market holiday calendar for March 2025, there will be two stock market holidays — one for Holi 2025 and the second for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). These two stock market holidays fall on 14 March 2025 (Holi) and 31 March 2025 (Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). The stock market holiday list shows that trading activities on the BSE and NSE will remain closed on 14 March 2025 for Holi 2025. So, the Indian stock market is closed today for the Holi festival.

Sensex, Nifty 50 on Thursday The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower on Thursday, 13 March 2024, tracking weak global cues.

The Sensex dropped 200.85 points, or 0.27%, to close at 73,828.91, ending in negative territory for the fifth consecutive session. The Nifty 50 settled 73.30 points, or 0.33%, lower at 22,397.20.