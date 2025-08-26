Stock market holiday: Is the Indian stock market open or closed on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Stock market holiday: Amid the stock market crash due to Trump's tariffs on India, some Indian stock market observers and investors might feel confused about whether trade activity will occur tomorrow. The primary reason for this confusion is the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 national celebrations on 27 August 2025. As Ganesh Chaturthi is a state holiday in the State of Maharashtra, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), which are based in the capital of Maharashtra, are expected to celebrate the state holiday. Therefore, some stock investors and Dalal Street observers are confused about whether there will be a stock market holiday on Wednesday or whether trade activity will continue as usual on 27 August 2025.

Advertisement

To avoid confusion, investors and stock market observers are advised to look at the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. On top of the website, one can click on the Trading Holidays toolbar. Find out the list of stock market holidays in 2025. This list mentions that the Indian stock market will remain closed on 27 August 2025 for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. This means NSE and BSE will remain closed on Wednesday.

This means there will be no trading activity on Wednesday. According to the stock market holidays 2025 list, available on the BSE website—bseindia.com — trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will remain closed on 27 August 2025. Trade activity in the Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Trading in the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain closed tomorrow.

Advertisement

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading activity will remain closed during the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, trading will resume at 5:00 PM on Wednesday after Tuesday's usual closing time.

Stock market holidays in August 2025 According to the list of stock market holidays 2025, there are two trade holidays in this month. The first stock market holiday falls on 15 August 2025 for Independence Day, while the second falls on 27 August 2025 for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Stock market holidays 2025 After Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, five more stock market holidays will fall this year. Three will fall in October, and one each in November and December. The three stock market holidays falling in October 2025 are Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra (2 October 2025), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (21 October 2025), and Diwali Balipratipada (22 October 2025).

Advertisement

In November and December 2025, a lone stock market holiday falls on 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date The ten-day-long celebration of the holy festival Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will begin on Wednesday, which means the main celebrations and idol installations will largely take place on August 27 during the auspicious muhurat.

According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be celebrated on August 27, 2025, Wednesday and it will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Muhurat time Ganesh puja is preferred during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala.

Moon sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi is prohibited as it is believed that seeing the moon creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank, which means false accusation of stealing something.

Advertisement

Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat: 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM

Time to avoid Moon sighting a day before Ganesh Chaturthi: 01:54 PM to 08:29 PM, August 26

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:44 PM on Aug 27, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Muhurat time in Major Cities New Delhi: 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM

Chennai: 10:56 AM to 01:25 PM