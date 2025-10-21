Stock market holiday: Is the Indian stock market open or closed on Wednesday?

The Indian stock market witnessed a rise during the special Diwali session on Tuesday, October 21, continuing its recent upswing due to optimism about earnings and possible easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Dalal Street started Samvat 2082 on an upbeat note as Sensex and Nifty 50 clocked their 5-day winning streak.

The Nifty 50 climbed 0.1% to reach 25,868.6, while the Sensex increased by 0.07% to settle at 84,426.34, marking their highest closing levels since September 2024.

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the stock market will be closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada. In total, there are three stock market holidays in October 2025: October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, October 21 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and October 22 for Diwali Balipratipada.

Stock market holidays in 2025 The stock market holiday schedule for 2025 indicates there are 18 trading holidays, with four occurring on weekdays. Following the October holidays, both the BSE and NSE will be closed for a day each in November and December.

The upcoming stock market holiday in November is set for November 5, which is on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. In December, there is a single stock market holiday for Christmas, which falls on a Thursday.

Muhurat trading 2025 timings

Muhurat trading session As per Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President of Research and Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, the Diwali celebrations persisted as market bulls stayed firmly in command, resulting in another festive positive trading session. A notable highlight was that in the broader markets, the NSE Midcap 100 index increased by 0.11%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index saw a rise of 0.6%. Among the top gainers in the Nifty were Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Infosys, and Grasim, while the stocks that saw declines included Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Max Healthcare, and Asian Paints.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations surged by 4.27% following the announcement that the company has received a work order from the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, to supply 500 units of sub-tactical very short-range drones.

"Our stock markets will remain closed tomorrow on account of Balipratipada.

Technically, we suspect Nifty 50 will now aim it's all-time high at 26,277.35 mark. Bottom-line: Festive season optimism likely to help benchmarks acquire more heights," said Tapse.