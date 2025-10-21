Stock market holiday: Is the Indian stock market open or closed today for Diwali 2025?

The Indian stock market extended its rally for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday, 20 October 2025. The Sensex and Nifty 50 gained half a percent each amid the celebration of Diwali 2025. However, Diwali will also be celebrated on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, across various sections of the society. Hence, stock market enthusiasts need clarification on whether Tuesday will be a stock market holiday or not. Investors can check the BSE or NSE website and search for the list of stock market holidays in 2025.

The Indian stock market will remain closed for normal trading today, 21 October 2025, on account of Diwali 2025. The stock exchanges - BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) - along with the commodity exchanges - Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) - have declared a trading holiday today on account of Diwali 2025.

However, the Indian stock market and the commodity market will open for the Muhurat trading session today.

According to the stock market holiday calendar released by the stock exchanges, October 21 remains a trading holiday as both BSE and NSE will observe Diwali Laxmi Pujan on this day.

However, the stock exchanges will conduct a one-hour special trading session on Diwali as pre the decade-old tradition. This special Muhurat trading session will take place from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm today. According to the exchange circular, the pre-open trade will happen from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm.

Meanwhile, there will be a stock market holiday on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, on account of Diwali Balipratipada. There are a total of three stock market holidays in October 2025: 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, 21 October 2025 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada.

Stock market holidays in 2025 The stock market holiday calendar 2025 shows 18 trading holidays this year, out of which four fell on weekdays. After the holidays in October, the BSE and NSE will remain shut for one day each in November and December.

The next stock market holiday in November will fall on the 5 November for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. There is one stock market holiday in December, on account of Christmas, which will fall on Thursday.