Stock market holiday: Is the Indian stock market open or closed tomorrow for Raksha Bandhan?

Indian stock market investors will be back in action on Friday, August 28, as the BSE and NSE will remain open for regular trading despite the observance of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is widely celebrated across India and is a public holiday in several states. However, the festival is not included in the 2026 stock market holiday calendar for the equity and equity derivatives segments of the BSE and NSE.

As a result, trading in equities and equity derivatives on both the NSE and BSE will continue as per normal market timings. Investors will be able to buy and sell shares and derivatives during the regular trading session, with no changes to the usual market schedule.

Unlike the settlement holiday observed on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, there will be no disruption to either trading or the settlement process on Raksha Bandhan. This means that both trading activity and the settlement of shares and other eligible transactions will continue as per the normal schedule.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to celebrating the eternal bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Stock market holidays 2026 As per the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, there are no scheduled trading holidays in September. This means there will be no shortened trading week, and trading on both the NSE and BSE will continue as usual, except for the regular weekend breaks.

The next scheduled trading holiday for the Indian stock market will be Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026, according to the NSE's 2026 holiday calendar. Other trading holidays later in the year include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Will MCX be open on August 28? Similar to equity trading, trading in both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities on the MCX will continue as normal on August 28. Both the morning and evening trading sessions will remain open for investors.

According to the MCX holiday calendar, trading will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026. On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, MCX will remain closed for both sessions.

For Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, the commodity market will remain closed for the first session but will open for the evening session. Meanwhile, MCX will remain closed for both sessions on Christmas, December 25, 2026.