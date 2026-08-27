Stock market holiday: Is the Indian stock market open or closed tomorrow for Raksha Bandhan?

Indian stock market investors will be back in action on Friday, August 28, as the BSE and NSE will remain open for regular trading despite the observance of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is widely celebrated across India and is a public holiday in several states. However, the festival is not included in the 2026 stock market holiday calendar for the equity and equity derivatives segments of the BSE and NSE.

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As a result, trading in equities and equity derivatives on both the NSE and BSE will continue as per normal market timings. Investors will be able to buy and sell shares and derivatives during the regular trading session, with no changes to the usual market schedule.

Unlike the settlement holiday observed on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, there will be no disruption to either trading or the settlement process on Raksha Bandhan. This means that both trading activity and the settlement of shares and other eligible transactions will continue as per the normal schedule.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to celebrating the eternal bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026.

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Stock market holidays 2026 As per the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, there are no scheduled trading holidays in September. This means there will be no shortened trading week, and trading on both the NSE and BSE will continue as usual, except for the regular weekend breaks.

The next scheduled trading holiday for the Indian stock market will be Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026, according to the NSE's 2026 holiday calendar. Other trading holidays later in the year include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

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November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Will MCX be open on August 28? Similar to equity trading, trading in both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities on the MCX will continue as normal on August 28. Both the morning and evening trading sessions will remain open for investors.

According to the MCX holiday calendar, trading will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026. On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, MCX will remain closed for both sessions.

For Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, the commodity market will remain closed for the first session but will open for the evening session. Meanwhile, MCX will remain closed for both sessions on Christmas, December 25, 2026.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.