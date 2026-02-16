Stock market holiday: Is the US market open or closed today on Presidents' Day?

Stock market holiday: The US stock market will remain closed for trading on Monday, February 16, in observance of Presidents' Day. This means that trading across all three indices — the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite — will remain closed on Monday.

Both exchanges New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, will remain suspended. Meanwhile, the US bond market will also be closed for trading on Monday.

The trading activity will resume on Tuesday, February 17. Market investors will continue to track macroeconomic data, corporate developments, and other global cues on Tuesday.

The holiday, which is often called Washington’s Birthday, is one of the designated federal holidays during which US financial markets halt regular trading.

Presidents’ Day, observed on the third Monday of February, is recognised across federal institutions, with banks and government offices remaining closed, while most private sector businesses operate normally.

In the broader annual market holidays calendar, Presidents’ Day continues to be among the planned market holidays that influence trading activity in the United States.

Here's a full list of US stock market holidays in 2026

Date Holiday February 16 President's Day April 3 Good Friday May 25 Memorial Day June 19 Juneteenth July 3 Independence Day (observed) September 7 Labor Day November 26 Thanksgiving Day November 27 Early close December 24 Early close December 25 Christmas

US stock market update On Friday, the S&P 500 ended marginally higher on Friday, buoyed by easing inflation data, while the Nasdaq closed lower as major technology and communication services stocks weakened amid persistent concerns about disruption from artificial intelligence.

Also Read | TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro: Nifty IT sees worst fall since 2008 financial crisis

All three major indices — the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow — posted weekly declines, with technology shares experiencing sharp volatility due to uncertainty over the potential impact of AI competition on profits and the heavy investments required to support the technology.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.95 points, or 0.10%, to 49,500.93. The S&P 500 gained 3.41 points, or 0.05%, to 6,836.17, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 50.48 points, or 0.22%, to 22,546.67.