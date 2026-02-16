Mint Market
Subscribe

Stock market holiday: Is the US market open or closed today on Presidents' Day?

Stock market holiday: Trading on the NYSE and Nasdaq will remain suspended. The US bond market will also be closed for trading on Presidents' Day.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated16 Feb 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Wall Street update: All three major indices — the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow — posted weekly decline on Friday.
Wall Street update: All three major indices — the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow — posted weekly decline on Friday.
AI Quick Read

Stock market holiday: The US stock market will remain closed for trading on Monday, February 16, in observance of Presidents' Day. This means that trading across all three indices — the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite — will remain closed on Monday.

Both exchanges New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, will remain suspended. Meanwhile, the US bond market will also be closed for trading on Monday.

The trading activity will resume on Tuesday, February 17. Market investors will continue to track macroeconomic data, corporate developments, and other global cues on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Also Read | Dow, S&P, Nasdaq surge at US market open — Here's why

The holiday, which is often called Washington’s Birthday, is one of the designated federal holidays during which US financial markets halt regular trading.

Presidents’ Day, observed on the third Monday of February, is recognised across federal institutions, with banks and government offices remaining closed, while most private sector businesses operate normally.

In the broader annual market holidays calendar, Presidents’ Day continues to be among the planned market holidays that influence trading activity in the United States.

Here's a full list of US stock market holidays in 2026

DateHoliday
February 16President's Day
April 3Good Friday
May 25Memorial Day
June 19Juneteenth
July 3Independence Day (observed)
September 7Labor Day
November 26Thanksgiving Day
November 27Early close
December 24Early close
December 25Christmas

US stock market update

On Friday, the S&P 500 ended marginally higher on Friday, buoyed by easing inflation data, while the Nasdaq closed lower as major technology and communication services stocks weakened amid persistent concerns about disruption from artificial intelligence.

Advertisement
Also Read | TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro: Nifty IT sees worst fall since 2008 financial crisis

All three major indices — the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow — posted weekly declines, with technology shares experiencing sharp volatility due to uncertainty over the potential impact of AI competition on profits and the heavy investments required to support the technology.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.95 points, or 0.10%, to 49,500.93. The S&P 500 gained 3.41 points, or 0.05%, to 6,836.17, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 50.48 points, or 0.22%, to 22,546.67.

For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 1.39%, the Nasdaq slid 2.1%, and the Dow declined 1.23%, marking their steepest weekly losses since November.

US Stock MarketsUS Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market holiday: Is the US market open or closed today on Presidents' Day?
Read Next Story