Is the US stock market open tomorrow on Black Friday? Check full list of Wall Street holidays here

Stock market holiday: The US benchmark stock market indices are set to reopen for a shorter trading session on Friday, 28 November 2025, on account of Black Friday, which is marked as a day of discounts and sales in the United States.

According to the official New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) holiday list, Wall Street is scheduled to reopen on Friday, 28 November 2025, for a shorter trading session on account of Black Friday.

The US stock market remained closed on account of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, 27 November 2025. The Thanksgiving holiday marks the beginning of the holiday season for the year in the United States.

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is the first Friday which comes after the Thanksgiving holiday, which is one of the busiest shopping days of the year in America due to the heavy discounts and sales for all shoppers.

The term ‘Black Friday’ started after the police officers in Philadelphia started using it in the early 1960s due to the chaos which was caused due to the large number of suburban tourists in the city during the holiday shopping season.

When is the next US market holiday? The NYSE holiday list shows that the only remaining US stock market holiday for the year 2025 is scheduled on Thursday, 25 December 2025, on the account of the Christmas holiday.

The official holiday list also showed that the benchmark US stock market indices will close early after a shorter trading session on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

Wall Street is scheduled to reopen after the designated Christmas holiday on Friday, 26 December 2025, for a full normal trading day.

US stock market holiday list for 2026 New Year’s Day holiday — Thursday, 1 January 2026

Thursday, 1 January 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday — Monday, 19 January 2026

Monday, 19 January 2026 Washington's Birthday holiday — Monday, 16 February 2026

Good Friday holiday — Friday, 3 April 2026

Friday, 3 April 2026 Memorial Day holiday — Monday, 25 May 2026

Monday, 25 May 2026 Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday — Friday, 19 June 2026

Friday, 19 June 2026 Independence Day holiday — Friday, 3 July 2026 (Independence Day)

Friday, 3 July 2026 (Independence Day) Labor Day holiday — Monday, 7 September 2026

Monday, 7 September 2026 Thanksgiving Day holiday — Thursday, 26 November 2026

Thursday, 26 November 2026 Christmas Day holiday — Friday, 25 December 2026. Read US stock market news here

