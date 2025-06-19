Stock market holiday: Is US stock market closed or open today for Juneteenth?

Stock market holiday: The United States will celebrate Juneteenth 2025 on June 19, Thursday. Juneteenth, often referred to as America’s Second Independence Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the US.

Juneteenth 2025 is also a federal holiday observed annually on June 19. On this day, non-essential government offices in the US will remain closed. However, it is essential for stock market investors to know whether the US financial markets, Wall Street, will also remain shut today for the Juneteenth holiday.

Is the US stock market closed today? Yes, the US stock market is closed today, on Thursday, for the observance of Juneteenth 2025 National Independence Day. Both the US stock exchanges, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will remain closed on 19 June 2025.

Juneteenth is included in the official US stock market holiday calendar. Hence, there will be no stock market trading activity throughout the day. No trading in equities, options, or ETFs will take place today in the US. Additionally, the US bond markets will also remain close. US stock market will resume trading on Friday, 20 June 2025.

Wall Street On Wednesday US stock market ended mixed on Wednesday, June 18, after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced its monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.14 points, or 0.10%, to 42,171.66, while the S&P 500 eased 1.85 points, or 0.03%, to 5,980.87. The Nasdaq Composite ended 25.18 points, or 0.13%, higher at 19,546.27.

The US Federal Reserve decided to keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25% to 4.5%. The Chairman Jerome Powell-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expects two rate cuts of 25 basis points (bps) each in 2025. The officials have revised their 2026 outlook to only 25 bps of rate cuts, down from the previously projected 50 basis points.